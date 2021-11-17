Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) CIO Patrick Schafer Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) CIO Patrick Schafer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $25,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.09. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.80 million, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 93.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 22.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Portman Ridge Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the third quarter worth about $342,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the third quarter worth about $385,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 113,762.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 56,881 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 967.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 263,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 238,917 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 9.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 24,843 shares in the last quarter.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

