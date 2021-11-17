Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Power REIT had a net margin of 59.47% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

Shares of PW opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $70.09. The company has a market cap of $229.22 million, a PE ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 36.35, a quick ratio of 36.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Separately, Aegis raised their target price on shares of Power REIT from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Virgil E. Wenger sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $29,897.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Power REIT by 7,387.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Power REIT by 437.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Power REIT by 211.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Power REIT

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

