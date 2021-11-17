Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Gap Down to $39.55

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.55, but opened at $38.42. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $38.36, with a volume of 509 shares changing hands.

PDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $514.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post -9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Precision Drilling by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Precision Drilling by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

