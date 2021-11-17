Preetam Shah Buys 20,000 Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) CFO Preetam Shah acquired 20,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CDTX stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.12. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.76% and a negative return on equity of 722.37%. On average, analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Aegis dropped their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. WBB Securities upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 265.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 17,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

