Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.48

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.48 and traded as low as $2.46. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 8,650 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48.

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Its pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

