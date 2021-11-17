Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Insider Sells $3,287,600.26 in Stock

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.49. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $97,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

