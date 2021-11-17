Pretium Resources Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Pretium Resources in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Cormark has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares cut shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pretium Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.81.

Shares of PVG opened at C$18.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.40 billion and a PE ratio of -73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.28. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$10.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.95.

In related news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total value of C$26,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at C$305,983.02.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

