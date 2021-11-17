Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 489,044 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 2,183.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489,044 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.83% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $31,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average of $57.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.21%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KLIC. DA Davidson upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

