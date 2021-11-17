Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 630,730 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 1,443.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 674,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,730 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Adient were worth $30,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Adient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adient by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Adient by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Adient by 334.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

ADNT opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.03. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

