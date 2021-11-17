Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $27.30 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,378 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.17% of Quest Diagnostics worth $27,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $148.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.19 and a 200-day moving average of $141.30. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

