Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stake in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,601,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,480 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 10.03% of PCSB Financial worth $29,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PCSB Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCSB Financial in the second quarter valued at $3,838,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PCSB Financial in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PCSB Financial in the second quarter valued at $456,000. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCSB opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.63. PCSB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.