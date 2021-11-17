Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 485,984 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 45.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 586,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,984 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $25,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 105,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 75,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.68. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.08 and a beta of 2.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SIX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.