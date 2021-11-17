Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 302,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,128 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $28,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NARI. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 522.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,718,000 after acquiring an additional 162,517 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 29.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $90.10 on Wednesday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.12 and a 1 year high of $127.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 333.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.66.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total value of $406,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $653,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,900 shares of company stock valued at $21,197,507. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NARI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

