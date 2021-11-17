Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) Short Interest Down 88.3% in October

Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the October 14th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE PIAI remained flat at $$9.84 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,003. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81. Prime Impact Acquisition I has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I by 102.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 981,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 495,885 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC increased its stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 518,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 20,854 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 122,198 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth $2,820,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 147,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 95,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Prime Impact Acquisition I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Jose, California.

