Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 1,635 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 150.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 396,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 237,962 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,156,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,180,000 after purchasing an additional 89,537 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,827,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $21.91.

