Private Trust Co. NA Has $430,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $19.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

