Private Trust Co. NA Has $649,000 Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 33,069.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,338 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after buying an additional 66,138 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,065 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 3,922.9% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

EA stock opened at $139.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.41 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.60 and a 200-day moving average of $140.77.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $1,276,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $135,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,885. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

