Private Trust Co. NA Increases Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,421,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,549,000 after purchasing an additional 455,917 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Fortive by 59.4% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,737,000 after buying an additional 3,403,593 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,359,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,365,000 after purchasing an additional 290,962 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fortive by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,689,000 after purchasing an additional 136,692 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Fortive by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,918,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,197,000 after purchasing an additional 368,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $64.58 and a 52-week high of $79.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

