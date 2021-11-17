Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

EXPD opened at $130.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.28 and a 200 day moving average of $123.43. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.95 and a fifty-two week high of $131.62.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.16%.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $42,877.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,236 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,934. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

