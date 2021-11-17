Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 78.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 258.6% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.71. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.75 and a twelve month high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.052 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.14%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

