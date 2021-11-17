Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 90 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSL. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.71.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $239.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $140.77 and a 1-year high of $243.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.