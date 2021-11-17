Private Trust Co. NA Sells 395 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Exelon were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Shares of EXC opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.92.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

