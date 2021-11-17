Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Gap Down to $30.96

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.96, but opened at $30.01. Privia Health Group shares last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 1,740 shares traded.

PRVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 28,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $768,803.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $127,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,237 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the third quarter worth $1,405,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the third quarter worth $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,494,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,202,000 after purchasing an additional 498,274 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the third quarter worth $1,085,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 47.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

