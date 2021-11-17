Probity Advisors Inc. Has $974,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $93.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.62. The company has a market capitalization of $145.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.42 and a 12 month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

