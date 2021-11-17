Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 266 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal stock opened at $211.62 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.54 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $248.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,314 shares of company stock worth $7,840,273. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.64.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

