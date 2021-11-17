Profit Investment Management LLC Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Profit Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,544 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the quarter. Synaptics comprises 2.7% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Synaptics by 71.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synaptics news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $433,765.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,953.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $1,014,130.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,388 shares of company stock worth $10,924,799 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $262.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.97 and its 200-day moving average is $165.66. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $75.53 and a 1-year high of $264.50.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SYNA. Summit Insights raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synaptics from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

