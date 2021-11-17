Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03, RTT News reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

PLX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.08. 10,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.51. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $7.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 3,723,538.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,861,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861,769 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.09% of Protalix BioTherapeutics worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.

