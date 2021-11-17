Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $57.30

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.30 and last traded at $57.31, with a volume of 2021 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.51.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Proto Labs by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 21,193 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Proto Labs by 269.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 19,470 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Proto Labs by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,594,000 after buying an additional 98,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Proto Labs by 330.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 101,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after buying an additional 77,892 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period.

Proto Labs Company Profile (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

