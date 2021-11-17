Prs Reit to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:PRSR)

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) declared a dividend on Friday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PRSR stock opened at GBX 99.55 ($1.30) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.66. Prs Reit has a twelve month low of GBX 74.40 ($0.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 112 ($1.46). The stock has a market cap of £546.78 million and a P/E ratio of 19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53.

In related news, insider Stephen Smith purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £75,000 ($97,987.98). Also, insider Jim Prower purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £30,900 ($40,371.05).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 98 ($1.28) target price on shares of Prs Reit in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

