Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. FMR LLC increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 67.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth $735,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $47.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 35.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.68%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

