Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.62 Million Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of CorVel worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the second quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.58, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Hoops sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $939,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $5,689,654. 49.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $191.39 on Wednesday. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $200.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.15.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

