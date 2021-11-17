Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSV. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $209,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 134,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3,966.0% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 147,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after buying an additional 144,324 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 83,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,910,000.

IUSV stock opened at $75.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.39 and its 200 day moving average is $72.93. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $59.06 and a one year high of $75.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.433 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

