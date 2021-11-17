Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 211,093 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 211,093 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WIT shares. Morgan Stanley raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $9.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

