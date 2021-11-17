Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 51,426 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,426 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 101.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 5,868 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $316,754.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,882 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,204. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BJ opened at $61.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.51. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $63.66.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BJ. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

