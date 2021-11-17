Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 404,100 shares, a decline of 56.0% from the October 14th total of 918,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NYSE:PUK traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $40.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,075. Prudential has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average is $40.66.

Get Prudential alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.161 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,909,000 after purchasing an additional 397,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,344,000 after acquiring an additional 358,171 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,593,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,703,000 after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential by 19.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,945,000 after acquiring an additional 185,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Prudential by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,089,000 after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PUK. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.