Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.49. The stock had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,343. The company has a market cap of $636.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.64. Pulse Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $45.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44.

PLSE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Pulse Biosciences from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 477.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 102,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $288,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 194.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 43.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

