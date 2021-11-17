Pundi X[new] Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $390.32 million and $56.27 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00002515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00068854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00070331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00092503 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,825.09 or 0.99648641 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,189.86 or 0.06978909 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

