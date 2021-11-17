Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

ACWI opened at $107.23 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $85.73 and a 52 week high of $107.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.43.

