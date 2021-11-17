Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,832 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,003,475,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,114,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,384,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840,387 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,521,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,193 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,330,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,395,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949,585 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,063,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,767 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.77 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $240.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

