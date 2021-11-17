Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in CVS Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 182,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in CVS Health by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

NYSE CVS opened at $92.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.30. The stock has a market cap of $122.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $65.18 and a 12-month high of $96.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

