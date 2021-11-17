Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Downgraded by Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

PGM stock opened at C$0.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.98. Pure Gold Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.81 and a 12-month high of C$3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of C$403.78 million and a P/E ratio of -11.22.

About Pure Gold Mining

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

