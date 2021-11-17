Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Downgraded by Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.
PGM stock opened at C$0.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.98. Pure Gold Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.81 and a 12-month high of C$3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of C$403.78 million and a P/E ratio of -11.22.
About Pure Gold Mining
Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.