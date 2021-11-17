PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Director Fernando Musa Buys 10,000 Shares

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Director Fernando Musa purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PCT stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.27. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

