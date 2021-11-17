Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PRPL. Wedbush cut Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley cut Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group cut Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $895.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.33, a PEG ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 29.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after buying an additional 1,627,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after buying an additional 188,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 22.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after buying an additional 527,447 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 21.5% in the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,119,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,969,000 after buying an additional 374,708 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 45.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,810,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after buying an additional 569,052 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.