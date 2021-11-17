Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Trading Down 33.2% This Week

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 17th. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.63 or 0.00011105 BTC on exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $1.75 million and $80.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00068617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00070588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00092279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,254.94 or 1.00975500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,153.67 or 0.06960734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.