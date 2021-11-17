Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Vonage Holdings Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Vonage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vonage’s FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

VG has been the subject of several other reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vonage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Shares of VG opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Vonage has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $17.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.97, a PEG ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VG. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,257,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,570,854.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

