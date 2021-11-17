Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) – Raymond James increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.75 target price on the stock.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. CSFB set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.98.

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$19.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$18.37 and a one year high of C$32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -69.30%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.