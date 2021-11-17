Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for FIGS, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for FIGS in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FIGS. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $34.00 on Monday. FIGS has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.05.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the third quarter valued at $365,641,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the second quarter worth about $214,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in FIGS during the second quarter worth about $171,202,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the second quarter worth about $173,974,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS during the second quarter worth about $139,420,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In other FIGS news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $7,450,713.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $59,100,041.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

