Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Lifted by Wedbush

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.42). Wedbush also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.98) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($8.27) EPS.

ITOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $32.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.06. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $47.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 110.90 and a beta of 1.93.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 60,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 13,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 8,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $232,346.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $31,023.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,872 shares of company stock valued at $11,261,857 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

