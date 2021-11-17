QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,416 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 66,683 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,601,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 4,017 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM opened at $180.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $183.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.05. The company has a market cap of $202.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.