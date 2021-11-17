Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.020-$0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $99 million-$109 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.39 million.Quantum also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of QMCO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,384. Quantum has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $372.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.22.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quantum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

In other Quantum news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 41,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $224,335.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 39,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $215,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,469 shares of company stock worth $536,926 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Quantum by 6,429.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 151,156 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Quantum by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Quantum by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Quantum by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Quantum by 1,329.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

